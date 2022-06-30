Ï„Bitcoin Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $273,337.73 and $7,131.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $881.73 or 0.04399157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00178680 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.01602796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

