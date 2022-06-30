Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $5,647,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.09.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.