Illuvium Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $94.46 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $145.13 or 0.00756642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00191022 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $329.21 or 0.01716309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00077196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

