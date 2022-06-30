iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $230,785.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.19 or 0.01930319 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00179295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00089347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015383 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

