iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 20%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 93,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 65,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$6.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

