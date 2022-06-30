IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.26

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 177414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The stock has a market cap of C$40.60 million and a PE ratio of -142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
