IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.26

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 177414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock has a market cap of C$40.60 million and a PE ratio of -142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

