Impossible Finance Price Tops $0.19 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. In the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $1.14 million and $547.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.01729895 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00179298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00082195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars.

