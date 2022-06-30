IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Shares Down 0.8%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 82,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 105,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

IMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IMV by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 31,270 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of IMV by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMV by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

