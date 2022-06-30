IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Shares Down 0.8%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 82,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 105,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
IMV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.29.
The firm has a market cap of $57.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17.
IMV Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMV)
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMV (IMV)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.