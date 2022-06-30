Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 109,772 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACQR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after buying an additional 2,650,085 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth approximately $14,994,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,255,475 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence by 26.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 455,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

