Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after buying an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 240,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

