Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 365 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

