Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,891,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,297,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,736,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.