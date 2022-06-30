Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 302.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,117 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.01 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average is $122.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.