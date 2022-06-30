Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

