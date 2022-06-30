Independent Wealth Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $62.92 and a 52-week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

