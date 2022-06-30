Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $143.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.