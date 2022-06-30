Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,039,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,900,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.85. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

