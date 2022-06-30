Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (IDCBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7392 per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:IDCBY opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.