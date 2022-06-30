Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Industrial Human Capital stock remained flat at $$10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02. Industrial Human Capital has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,736,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Human Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Industrial Human Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $4,960,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Human Capital by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 465,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 454,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Industrial Human Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,505,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

