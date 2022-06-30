Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14.

Infosys has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Infosys to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

