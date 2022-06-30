InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.97% from the company’s current price.

INMD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of InMode stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after buying an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after buying an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 181.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after buying an additional 635,538 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.