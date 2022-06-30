Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Shares Down 2.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XDAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 88,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 1,252.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

