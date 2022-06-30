Insider Buying: Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) CEO Acquires $59,472.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) CEO Todd C. Brady purchased 17,700 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $59,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.64. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

