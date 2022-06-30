Insider Buying: City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Purchases £21,850 in Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) insider Jane Stabile purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £21,850 ($26,806.53).

Shares of CLIG stock opened at GBX 427 ($5.24) on Thursday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 374.56 ($4.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.11). The company has a market cap of £216.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 448.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 476.11.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

