Insider Buying: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,062 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 40,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,121,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,741.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 25,477 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $267,763.27.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 47,579 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,531.08.

On Thursday, June 16th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 26,455 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $276,983.85.

On Monday, June 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 50,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $517,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 1,986 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $21,786.42.

On Monday, April 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 16,284 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,727.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 213,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $217.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

