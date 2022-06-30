Insider Buying: Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Director Purchases C$48,715.68 in Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,192.80.

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$33.90 on Thursday. Tecsys Inc. has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$493.69 million and a P/E ratio of 126.02.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.60.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

