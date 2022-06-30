Insider Selling: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) COO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.04. 243,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,356. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 109,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

