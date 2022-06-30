Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 2,619 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $102,167.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,972.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52.

On Friday, April 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16.

On Monday, April 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,559 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $67,177.31.

NTRA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 1,305,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,381. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 96.99%. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Natera by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Stephens began coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

