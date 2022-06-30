Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Inspecs Group stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.25) on Thursday. Inspecs Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.15). The company has a market capitalization of £269.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 360.21.

Get Inspecs Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robin Totterman bought 34,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.