Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Inspecs Group stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.25) on Thursday. Inspecs Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.15). The company has a market capitalization of £269.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 336.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 360.21.
In related news, insider Robin Totterman bought 34,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).
Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Inspecs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspecs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.