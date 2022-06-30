International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 222499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.34) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 196 ($2.40) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 605.69%. On average, analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

