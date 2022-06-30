International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 92.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

