International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to C$18.25

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IPCFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on International Petroleum from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on International Petroleum from SEK 145 to SEK 160 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

OTCMKTS IPCFF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.