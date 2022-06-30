Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Inventus Mining Company Profile (CVE:IVS)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

