Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 171.8% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 573.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 289,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 246,249 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 78,780 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 60,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 4,809.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLW stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

