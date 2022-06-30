Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $702,000.

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $30.97 on Thursday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

