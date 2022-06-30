Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 495,031 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,505. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

