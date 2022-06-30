Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

KBWD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 72,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,287. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.

