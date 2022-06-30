Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $283.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.