Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ISEM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (ISEM)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.