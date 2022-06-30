Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,826. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF ( NASDAQ:ISEM Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 16.35% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

