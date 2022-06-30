Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 320,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 776,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,021,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,793,000 after acquiring an additional 103,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.