Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Increased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.99. 34,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

