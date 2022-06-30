Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 342 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,731. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

