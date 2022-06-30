Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.62. 10,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,588. The company has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.