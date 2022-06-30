Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 31.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 76,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,941,371. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

