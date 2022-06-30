Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 4,001 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Atlas were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 3,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

