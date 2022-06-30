Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Takes Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,670,000 after buying an additional 93,261 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Washington Federal (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.