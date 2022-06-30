Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $9.86 on Thursday, reaching $233.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,353.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

