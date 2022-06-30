Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Boeing by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $133.66. 50,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,346,909. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.22. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

