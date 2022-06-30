Ipsidy (OTCMKTS:IDTY) Stock Price Down 14.8%

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDTY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.50. 159,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 484,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95.
Ipsidy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDTY)
