iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.78. 188,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,525. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

